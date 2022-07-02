R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 437,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 146,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,532 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,488 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

