Rally (RLY) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Rally (RLY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $108.20 million and approximately $904,404.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00161493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00633589 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,254,166 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

