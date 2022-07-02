RAMP Market Capitalization Tops $23.40 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

