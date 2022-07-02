Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 5.6%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.20. 181,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,051,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $18,832,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $19,929,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

