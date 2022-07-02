Raydium Market Capitalization Hits $76.94 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $76.94 million and $10.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00178026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.01265597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 117,808,473 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

