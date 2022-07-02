RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 143,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of RBB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,071.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $137,997.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 63,918 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.