RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $4.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.49. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RealReal by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 206,158 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in RealReal by 831.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RealReal by 108.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 357.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

