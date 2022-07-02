renDOGE Reaches Market Cap of $205,954.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $205,954.00 and $161.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00152272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00805245 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

