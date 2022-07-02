Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $133.04 on Friday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.