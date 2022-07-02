Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of RSVRW opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.53.
In other news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,413 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 124,827 shares of company stock valued at $820,512.
