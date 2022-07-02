Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of RSVRW opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.53.

In other news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,413 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 124,827 shares of company stock valued at $820,512.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSVRW Get Rating ) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,219 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

