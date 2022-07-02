Revomon (REVO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,323.00

Revomon (REVO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $56,323.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00156833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685968 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00085561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016143 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

