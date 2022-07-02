RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.
RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
