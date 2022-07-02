RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

