Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms have commented on RBBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Ribbon Communications stock remained flat at $$3.04 on Friday. 244,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,412. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
