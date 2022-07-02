RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

