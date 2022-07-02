Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,312 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 2.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592.

Shares of HOOD opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

