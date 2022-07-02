Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,272.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,931,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,368.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner bought 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner bought 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner purchased 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner purchased 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

RKT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

