Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Capitalization Achieves $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,243.99 or 1.00012040 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

