Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 2.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.12. Approximately 71,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The firm has a market cap of C$130.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

