Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saipem from €5.71 ($6.08) to €6.19 ($6.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Saipem from €5.71 ($6.08) to €6.19 ($6.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

