Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.92

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 166954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

