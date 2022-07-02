Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007766 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $99,720.64 and $109.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 154,678 coins and its circulating supply is 66,547 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

