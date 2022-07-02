SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SBFG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
