SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBFG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

