Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

