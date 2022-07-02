Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.
About Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schaeffler (SFFLY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.