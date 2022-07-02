Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.6 days.
Shares of SBGSF traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $115.68 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
