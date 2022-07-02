Scotiabank Analysts Give Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) a C$38.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications to a buy rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.92.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$37.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$33.42 and a 12 month high of C$39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

