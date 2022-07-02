SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($18.95) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.19).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 956 ($11.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 950 ($11.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.50). The company has a market cap of £11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,100.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,246.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £397,166.12 ($487,260.61). Also, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,808.80).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

