SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($18.95) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.19).
LON SGRO opened at GBX 956 ($11.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 950 ($11.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.50). The company has a market cap of £11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,100.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,246.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
