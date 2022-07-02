Seigniorage Shares Tops 24-Hour Volume of $108.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $105,687.74 and approximately $108.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

