Senior (LON:SNR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.68) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 112.18 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.67.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

