ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2,655.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

Shares of NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

