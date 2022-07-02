ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.10.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

