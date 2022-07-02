ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.10.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.