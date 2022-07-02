Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,169,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 255.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,673 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

