Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

SJR traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.82. 85,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 221.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,016.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 71.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

