Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Increases By 137.5%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,759,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,335,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,623,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 652,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

