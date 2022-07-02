Short Interest in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Decreases By 68.5%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

