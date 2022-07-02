Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Grows By 147.5%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
