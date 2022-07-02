Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Grows By 147.5%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

