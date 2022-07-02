Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declines By 41.9%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ERH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 13,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,399. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

