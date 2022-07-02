Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Grows By 51.5%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.89 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNIY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

