Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declines By 58.3%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,919.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKTI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 2,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,920. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.29.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

