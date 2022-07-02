Short Interest in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Drops By 64.3%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLUA remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

