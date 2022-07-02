Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Increases By 42.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Britvic has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%.

BTVCY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

