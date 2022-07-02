Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Rises By 97.4%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,060,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 19,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

CNQ traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,275. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

