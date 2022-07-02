Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Declines By 39.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,144. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

