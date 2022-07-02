Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Declines By 48.4%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 670,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,462.0 days.

Shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.