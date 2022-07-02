Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Decreases By 39.8%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €22.00 ($23.40) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

