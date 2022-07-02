Short Interest in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Decreases By 64.7%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DSACW opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

