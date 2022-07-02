Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Decreases By 50.0%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,096. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

