Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Drops By 50.3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Euronext to €97.00 ($103.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($105.00) to €102.90 ($109.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of EUXTF stock remained flat at $$82.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. Euronext has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

