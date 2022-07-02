Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declines By 62.6%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $185.75.
About Evolution AB (publ) (Get Rating)
