Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases By 43.7%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,086,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 2,073,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,507. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 391,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 315,563 shares in the last quarter.

