Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Grows By 52.6%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Histogen from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Histogen has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96.
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
