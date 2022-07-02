Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Grows By 52.6%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Histogen from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Histogen has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

